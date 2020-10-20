UrduPoint.com
India Posts Lowest Daily New Coronavirus Cases In Nearly Four Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:15 PM

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as new cases maintained decreasing trend from a peak in September.

The country reported 46,790 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to nearly 7.6 million - the second highest behind the United States. It also reported 587 deaths, taking the total to 115,197.

Experts have warned that infections could rise in India as the holiday season nears, with celebrations for the Hindu festivals of Durga Puja and Diwali due this month and in mid-November, respectively.

