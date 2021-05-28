India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over a month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) NEW DELHI, 28th May, 2021 (WAM/Reuters) - India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, for its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.56 million, with the death toll at 318,895, India's health ministry data show.

India's total covid-19 case reach 27.55 mln, death toll reaches 318,895, the ministry said.