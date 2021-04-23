UrduPoint.com
India Posts World Record COVID Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:15 PM

India posts world record COVID cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2021) India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for the second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system in crisis and beset by accidents.

Daily infections hit 332,730 on Friday, up from 314,835 the previous day when India set a new record, surpassing one set by the United States in January of 297,430 new cases. The US tally has since fallen, according to Reuters.

With 332,730 new cases, India’s total caseload has now passed 16 million. Deaths rose by 2,263 to reach a total of 186,920, according to health ministry data.

The spike in cases came as a fire in a hospital treating COVID-19 patients killed a dozen people on Friday, the latest accident to hit a facility in India crowded with people infected with the coronavirus.

