India records 11,850 new coronavirus infections, 555 deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) India reported a total of 11,850 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s infection tally to 34.42 million, the union health ministry data showed.

Active cases declined to 136,308, the lowest in 274 days, while the death toll has climbed to 463,245 with 555 fresh fatalities, the ministry said.