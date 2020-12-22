UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Records 19,556 New COVID-19 Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:45 PM

India records 19,556 new COVID-19 infections

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) India has recorded 19,556 new cases of the coronavirus, according to health ministry data on Tuesday, its lowest daily increase since 3rd July.

The new infections took India's total to 10.08 million, according to a Reuters tally.

A total of 146,111 people have died of the coronavirus in India, with 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Daily cases have been falling steadily in India since a peak in September, in spite of a busy festival season last month. India has recorded the world's second-highest number of infections, after the United States.

Related Topics

India World Died United States July September Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Attack on UN vehicle by Indian army along with LoC ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest members of 25 terror gangs including ..

3 minutes ago

Rs320.2 bn released for social sector uplift proje ..

3 minutes ago

Top UAE Official Accuses Qatari Media of Attempt t ..

3 minutes ago

French Public Debt Reaches 116.4% of GDP in Q3 Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's UAC Says Relations With Foreign Partners ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.