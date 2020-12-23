UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Records 23,950 New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:45 AM

India records 23,950 new coronavirus cases

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) India recorded 23,950 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total cases to 10.1 million, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Less than 300,000 of those 10.

1 million cases are currently infected with the coronavirus, the health ministry said.

A total of 146,444 people have died of COVID-19 in the country, with 333 of those deaths coming in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Daily cases have been dipping steadily in India since hitting a peak in September, although the country still has the second-highest infections in the world, after the United States.

Related Topics

India World Died United States September Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates earns five-star rating from its customers

5 minutes ago

Mardan refuses PDM to hold any public gathering du ..

8 minutes ago

Muhammad Ahmad Shah received a warm welcome on his ..

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 84 people in Pakistan during las ..

33 minutes ago

Aldar signs agreement with Tabreed to sell Abu Dha ..

35 minutes ago

Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus infectio ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.