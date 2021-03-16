UrduPoint.com
India Records 24,492 COVID-19 Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

India records 24,492 COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) India recorded 24,492 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 11,409,831, according to Union health ministry data.

The death count due to the virus increased to 158,856 with 131 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data showed.

The Indian health ministry stated that 11,027,543 people recovered from the virus.

