India records 26,291 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in 85 days

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 11,385,339, according to Union health ministry data.

The death count due to the disease increased to 158,725 with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data showed.

The Indian health ministry stated that 11,007,352 people recovered from the pandemic as it spread to 35 Indian states.