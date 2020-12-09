UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:15 AM

India records 32,080 new coronavirus cases

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) India reported 32,080 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its total to 9.74 million, data from the Federal health ministry showed on Wednesday.

India has the world's second-highest caseload, but daily infections have dipped steadily since hitting a peak in September.

Of its 9.74 million total cases, around 370,000 are active patients, currently infected with COVID-19.

Daily cases have stayed below the 50,000-mark since Nov. 8, despite a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and streets.

Deaths rose by 402, the ministry said, with the total now at 141,360.

