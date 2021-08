(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) India recorded 41,195 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 32.08 million infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

Deaths rose by 490 overnight, with total fatalities now at 429,669.