India Records 43,846 Coronavirus Cases In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:30 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) India recorded 43,846 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 11,599,130, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the country's health ministry data as saying on Sunday.

The death count due to the virus increased to 159,755 with 197 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the ministry data showed.

The Indian health ministry said that 11,130,288 people recovered from the virus.

More Stories From Middle East

