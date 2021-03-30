UrduPoint.com
India Records 56,211 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

India records 56,211 new COVID-19 cases

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) India recorded 56,211 new cases of coronavirus, a slight dip from the country's record-breaking tallies over the last three days, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday.

The country's tally dipped below the 60,000 mark after three days, a Reuters tally showed, with its richest state, Maharashtra, accounting for more than 31,000 of the 56,211 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 271, and 162,114 have died so far in the pandemic, the health ministry said.

