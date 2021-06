BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) India on Wednesday reported 92,596 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 2,219 deaths from the coronavirus.

The country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.1 million, while total fatalities are at 353,528, according to data from the health ministry.