India Records A Single-day Spike Of 52,123 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:45 PM

India records a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 positive cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 positive cases as the total cases in the country reached 1.58 million, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

This includes 528,242 active cases and 1.02 million cured cases, the Asian news International, ANI, quoted the Ministry as saying.

A total of 775 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 34,968.

Meanwhile, a total of 1.82 million samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR.

"The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1.82 million, including 446,642 samples tested yesterday (Wednesday)," said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter, according to the ANI report.

