India records another highest single day jump of 9,971 coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) India on Sunday registered 9,971 new coronavirus cases, single-day record jump, and 287 deaths in 24 hours, Asian news International, ANI, reported.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the country's coronavirus count has now climbed to 246,628 including 120,406 active cases and 6,929 deaths.

In India, 119,293 people have either recovered and have been discharged or have migrated so far.