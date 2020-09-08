UrduPoint.com
India Records Highest COVID-19 Deaths In More Than A Month

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

India records highest COVID-19 deaths in more than a month

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, even as new infections slowed, Reuters said, citing data from the health ministry.

It added that 1,133 people had died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72,775.

But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.

India surpassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million.

