India Records Highest Single-day Spike Of 9,996 Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) India on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 286,579, Asian news International, ANI, reported.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the number of new deaths reached 357, bringing the death toll to 8,102.

Out of the total number of cases, 137,448 are active, while 141,029 have been discharged or have migrated so far.

