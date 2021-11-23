UrduPoint.com

India Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases In 543 Days

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 11:45 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) With 7,579 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded the lowest COVID-19 cases in the last 543 days, the Asian news International (ANI) quoted Union Health Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 death rose by 236 COVID-19 in the last 24 hours to 466,147.

According to the Ministry, around 12,202 patients recovered from the infection during the past day, taking the recovery tally to 33,946,749.

India has reported a total of 34.5 million COVID-19 cases, second only to the tally in the United States.

