India records lowest COVID-19 cases in 543 days

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) With 7,579 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded the lowest COVID-19 cases in the last 543 days, the Asian news International (ANI) quoted Union Health Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 death rose by 236 COVID-19 in the last 24 hours to 466,147.

According to the Ministry, around 12,202 patients recovered from the infection during the past day, taking the recovery tally to 33,946,749.

India has reported a total of 34.5 million COVID-19 cases, second only to the tally in the United States.