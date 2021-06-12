UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Records Lowest Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In 70 Days

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

India records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 70 days

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) India recorded on Saturday 84,332 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, according to the data of India's health ministry.

The country's infections tally has gone up to 29,359,155, reported The Times of India, while deaths rose by 4,002, taking the death toll to 367,081.

Meanwhile, India's recovery rate climbed to 95.07 percent, with recoveries totalling 27,911,384.

