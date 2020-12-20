UrduPoint.com
India Registers 26,624 New Coronavirus Infections

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

India registers 26,624 new coronavirus infections

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) India recorded 26,624 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the total number of infections reached 10.03 million.

The health ministry said deaths rose by 341, with the total fatalities now at 145,477.

More Stories From Middle East

