India registers 26,624 new coronavirus infections

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) India recorded 26,624 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the total number of infections reached 10.03 million.

The health ministry said deaths rose by 341, with the total fatalities now at 145,477.