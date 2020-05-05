India registers 3,900 new coronavirus cases, 195 deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) India announced the biggest jump in numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 3,900 new cases and 195 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

"3,900 COVID-19 cases and 195 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the largest spike till now in both," reported Asian news International, ANI, quoting the health ministry.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India reached 46,433, including 1,568 deaths.

According to the latest update by the ministry, 12,727 patients in the country have recovered as of this morning.

At present, there are 32,138 active cases in the country, ANI concluded.