NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) India announced on Monday 82,170 new coronavirus infections and 1,039 deaths during the past 24 hours.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, the total number of deaths from the virus rose to 95,542, while the number of confirmed infections exceeded the barrier of 6 million.