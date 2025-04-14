Open Menu

India Releases Strategy For International Year Of Quantum Science And Technology

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) To mark World Quantum Day on 14th April, India has released its International Technology Engagement Strategy for Quantum, the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Indian government said.

The observance of World Quantum Day this year has special significance because the United Nations has designated 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology.

Quantum Technology is a stream of science which facilitates advances in healthcare and well-being, computing, logistics and supply chain resilience globally.

Ajay Kumar Sood, India’s Principal Scientific Adviser, said the newly released strategy “provides a foundational landscape to enable domestic and foreign stakeholders to formulate actions to align with India’s National Quantum Mission.

He said India aims to be an active player throughout the International Year of Quantum Science in defining the global standards for Quantum Technology. “India will play a role in global standardisation efforts in this field.”

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said on the occasion of World Quantum Day that “Quantum technologies are driving some of the most exciting breakthroughs of the 21st century. They are transforming how we understand the universe and paving the way for revolutionary advancements in technology.”

