India Reports 10,197 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 17th November 2021

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) India reported 10,197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Wednesday.

The country also reported 12,134 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 33,873,890.

"The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020," added ANI.

According to the ministry, India's active caseload stands at 128,555.

