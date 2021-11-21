UrduPoint.com

India Reports 10,488 New COVID-19 Cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) India reported 10,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Wednesday.

The country also reported 12,329 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 33,922,037.

According to the ministry, the cumulative cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 34,510,413.

"313 people have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 4,65,662," added ANI.

