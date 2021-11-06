India reports 10,929 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) India reported 10,929 new COVID-19 cases and 392 deaths in the last 24 hours, Asian news International (ANI) quoted the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare as saying on Saturday.

The Ministry said that 12,509 recoveries were also recorded during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 33,737,468.

According to the ministry, the active caseload in the country, which accounts for less than one percent of the total cases, stands at 146,950.