NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced 11,610 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 10,937,320.

The ministry also reported 11,833 new recoveries, taking the overall recoveries to 10,644,858.