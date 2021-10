NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) India has reported 13,596 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 230 days, according to Asian news International (ANI).

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that 19,582 recoveries were also recorded during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,34,39,331.