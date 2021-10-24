India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) India reported 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data on Sunday.

The nationwide tally of infections has reached 34.17 million since the start of the pandemic, according to the health ministry.

The country reported 561 deaths overnight, taking the overall tally to 454,269 fatalities.