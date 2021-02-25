UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports 16,738 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since January 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:15 AM

India reports 16,738 new coronavirus cases, highest since January 29

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) India reported 16,738 new coronavirus infections, health ministry data showed on Thursday, for the highest daily jump since January 29th, according to a Reuters tally.

More than half came from the western state of Maharashtra, India's richest and home to its financial capital of Mumbai, which reported a record high of 8,807 cases on Wednesday.

India's tally of 11.05 million infections is the world's second highest after the United States, and daily numbers are rising again after a lull in the last few months.

Related Topics

India Mumbai World United States January From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE’s leaders dare to dream

51 minutes ago

Spain wants to increase current €3bn FDI in UAE: ..

51 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

11 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.