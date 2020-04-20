UrduPoint.com
India Reports 17,265 Total Corona Cases, 2547 Recoveries And 543 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:15 PM

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 recoveries and 543 deaths

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) NEW DELHI, 20th April 2020 (WAM) – India has reported a total of 17,265 confirmed coronavirus, COVID-19, cases as of Monday.

As many as 2547 persons, representing 14.75 percent of total cases, have been recovered with a total of 543 deaths due to COVID-19, according to a press release issued by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday through the Press Information Bureau of the government.

Government of India is taking several steps along with the States and Union Territories for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, said the press release.

