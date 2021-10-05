UrduPoint.com

India Reports 18,346 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:15 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) India reported 18,346 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 tally to 33.85 million cases, the Federal health ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose by 263 to 449,260 data from the ministry showed.

