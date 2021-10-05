- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
India Reports 18,346 New COVID-19 Cases
Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:15 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) India reported 18,346 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 tally to 33.85 million cases, the Federal health ministry said on Tuesday.
The death toll rose by 263 to 449,260 data from the ministry showed.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
PCB Chairman, businessmen discuss the idea of building five-star hotel in Karach ..
Govt providing modern machinery to farmers under 'Kamyab Kissan' program: Cheema ..
Most Europeans in Core Countries Say US Afghan Withdrawal Made World Less Secure ..
Macron wants 'calming down' in Algeria relations
Tokyo shares down more than 2% on inflation fears
A river runs through it: Brussels uncovers hidden waterway
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirati high school students selected for YAP complete 10-week course to learn Chinese, Russian lang ..52 seconds ago
-
UAE, Australia discuss economic relations1 hour ago
-
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.35 million2 hours ago
-
German state to further expand around €1bn annual trade with UAE: Minister of Baden-Württemberg2 hours ago
-
ADNOC, OCI backed Fertiglobe announces intention to float on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange2 hours ago
-
UAE Press: Sense and sensibility led to medicine Nobel2 hours ago
-
Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the right regulatory framework for the future of finance10 hours ago
-
UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in West Asian Championship11 hours ago
-
TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai12 hours ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive of the Year for 202112 hours ago
-
Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental appeal at Vatican su ..12 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee13 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.