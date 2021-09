(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) India reported 18,870 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the Federal health ministry said on Wednesday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 33.72 million cases.

The death toll rose by 378 to 447,751 data from the ministry showed.