India Reports 18,987 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

India reports 18,987 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) India reported 18,987 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 tally to 34.02 million cases, the Federal health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll rose by 246 to 451,435 data from the ministry showed.

