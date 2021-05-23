UrduPoint.com
India Reports 240,842 New Coronavirus Cases

Sun 23rd May 2021

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) India on Sunday reported 240,842 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours and deaths rose by 3,741.

Total infections in the country stood at 26.5 million while the country's total death toll was at 299,266, according to data from the health ministry.

India leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters tally.

More Stories From Middle East

