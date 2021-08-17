- Home
India Reports 25,166 New COVID-19 Cases
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:45 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) India reported 25,166 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of infections to 32.25 million, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
Deaths rose by 437, taking the toll to 432,079, the ministry said.
