India Reports 25,467 New COVID-19 Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:30 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) India reported 25,467 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of infections to 32.47 million, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
Deaths rose by 354, taking the toll to 435,110, the ministry said.
