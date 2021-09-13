- Home
India Reports 27,254 New COVID-19 Cases
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:30 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) India recorded 27,254 new coronavirus infections and 219 deaths in the past 24 hours, reported Reuters.
The health ministry said on Monday that total cases have now climbed to 33.26 million while deaths have risen to 442,874.
