India Reports 28,591 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 10:45 AM

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) India recorded 28,591 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths in the past 24 hours, Reuters reported.

The ministry of health of India said on Sunday that infections have risen to 33.23 million and deaths to 4,42,655.

