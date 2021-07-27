India reports 29,689 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 17

(@FahadShabbir)

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) India reported 29,689 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, for the lowest daily rise since March 17, according to a Reuters tally.

India's total of 31.44 million infections now ranks second only to the United States.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 415 in the last 24 hours, with the total reaching 421,832, health ministry data showed.