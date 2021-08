(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) India reported on Tuesday 30,941 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement, noting that the country's total COVID-19 cases reach 32.77 million.

Deaths rose by 350, taking the toll to 438,560, the ministry added.