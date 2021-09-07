- Home
India Reports 31,222 New COVID-19 Cases
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 10:30 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) India reported 31,222 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a government statement said on Tuesday, taking the total to 33.1 million.
