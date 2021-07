(@FahadShabbir)

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) India reported on Tuesday 34,703 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data, with active cases at 464,357.

The South Asian nation's total infections now stand at 30.62 million, while death toll rise by 553 to 403,281.