India Reports 35,178 New COVID-19 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 10:30 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) India reported on Wednesday 35,178 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally of infections to 32.29 million, a government statement said.
