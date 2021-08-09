- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
India Reports 35,499 New COVID-19 Cases In Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:30 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) India reported on Monday 35,499 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said, taking its tally to 31.97 million cases.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 202.18 million
Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th August 2021
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2021
ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnership
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colleagues in India and the USA to ..
ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea
More Stories From Middle East
-
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 202.18 million16 minutes ago
-
China reports 125 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours16 minutes ago
-
ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnership11 hours ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colleagues in India and the USA to deliver life-saving ..11 hours ago
-
Modi's export blueprint on 75th year of India's freedom11 hours ago
-
ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea13 hours ago
-
WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements13 hours ago
-
NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures15 hours ago
-
Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 202117 hours ago
-
15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP17 hours ago
-
UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours18 hours ago
-
Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah19 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.