India Reports 35,551 New Coronavirus Infections

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:15 PM

India reports 35,551 new coronavirus infections

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) India's daily rise in coronavirus infections stayed below 40,000 for a fourth straight day, as 35,551 new cases took the tally to 9.53 millon, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Deaths in India rose by 526, taking the toll to 138,648, the ministry added.

India's daily rate has fallen since the south Asian nation reported the world's highest such tallies through most of August and September, despite a busy festival season last month that experts had warned could trigger a spike in infections.

But its tally remains the world's second highest after the United States, where the figure is 13.7 million.

