India Reports 36,083 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 11:45 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) India reported 36,083 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Sunday.
Daily COVID-19 deaths in the country rose by 493, health ministry data showed.
