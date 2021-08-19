- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
India Reports 36,401 New COVID-19 Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:45 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) India reported on Thursday 36,401 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally of infections to 32.32 million, a government statement said.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2021
Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th August 2021
On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood
Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli
Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White H ..
Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister
More Stories From Middle East
-
Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to people in Gaza7 minutes ago
-
Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation launches ’Our Children Are Our Responsibility’ initiative12 hours ago
-
No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccines, booster shot for children, elderly: Department of Healt ..12 hours ago
-
UAE advancing humanitarian action, relief work: Fatima bint Mubarak13 hours ago
-
Turkish President receives Emirati delegation led by Tahnoun bin Zayed13 hours ago
-
UAE sends relief plane to Ethiopia's Tigray Region13 hours ago
-
Dubai records thumping AED708 worth property transactions Wednesday13 hours ago
-
MoF signs MoU with RAK Maritime City on the exchange of information for tax purposes13 hours ago
-
Mubadala's MDC Business Management Services signs agreement with Trustech Solutions for compreh ..13 hours ago
-
Humanitarian work a foundation of UAE’s soft power: Hamdan bin Zayed13 hours ago
-
Special Olympics UAE, Special Olympics Kuwait sign MoU in preparation for World Winter Games Kazan 2 ..13 hours ago
-
Ajman Tourism organises 'Ajman Padel Tennis Tournament' in September14 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.