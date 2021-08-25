UrduPoint.com

India Reports 37,593 New Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:15 AM

India reports 37,593 new coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) India reported 37,593 new infections of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Federal government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Deaths rose by 648, taking the toll to 435,110, the ministry said.

