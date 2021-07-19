UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports 38,164 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:30 AM

India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) India reported on Monday 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed, with deaths rising by 499, lowest in over three months, Reuters reported.

The South Asian nation's total infections now stand at 31.14 million, while the death toll reached 414,108, the data showed.

Related Topics

India From Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: New drugs are beating Covid-19, not jus ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 July 2021

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distributio ..

10 hours ago

ADCB net profit rises 76% to AED 2.524 bn in H1’ ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al- ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.