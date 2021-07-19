India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) India reported on Monday 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed, with deaths rising by 499, lowest in over three months, Reuters reported.

The South Asian nation's total infections now stand at 31.14 million, while the death toll reached 414,108, the data showed.